Creators: Artist inspired by little-n...

Creators: Artist inspired by little-noticeda

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Creators: Artist inspired by little-noticed creatures In Zachary Wilson's work, which include both painting and sculpture, he draws from nature as his main inspiration. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jWgCau Much like the sculpture, titled "Dreadnought," some of his work even lives among nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) 8 hr conklincolt 74
BC Voice Owner Guilty 23 hr Cyn_B 165
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Mon The Real Tony P 7
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
Loud boom Jan 9 Mariah Carey 4
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Jan 9 CottonPony 13
News Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency' Jan 8 conklincolt 2
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC