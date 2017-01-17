Creators: Artist inspired by little-noticeda
Creators: Artist inspired by little-noticed creatures In Zachary Wilson's work, which include both painting and sculpture, he draws from nature as his main inspiration. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jWgCau Much like the sculpture, titled "Dreadnought," some of his work even lives among nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|conklincolt
|74
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|23 hr
|Cyn_B
|165
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|Mon
|The Real Tony P
|7
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
|Loud boom
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|4
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Jan 9
|CottonPony
|13
|Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency'
|Jan 8
|conklincolt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC