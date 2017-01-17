Company news: Colin Crooks joins Fust Charles Chambers LLP
Crooks is a recent graduate, receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from State University of New York at Binghamton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
