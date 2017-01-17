Company news: Colin Crooks joins Fust...

Company news: Colin Crooks joins Fust Charles Chambers LLP

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Crooks is a recent graduate, receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from State University of New York at Binghamton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 1 hr Squid 166
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... 1 hr Old Smokey Auburn 14
model citizens Thu blm no they dont 1
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Wed Failed Reporter B... 9
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) Wed conklincolt 74
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
Loud boom Jan 9 Mariah Carey 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,604 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC