CNY Weekend Temps 20 Degrees Above Normal
We're just past the middle of January, and for Central New York, the normal high temperature is 30 degrees. But on Saturday, we saw a 50 degrees in downtown Utica, and some other places in the area reached the low 50's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|4 hr
|Errol Vogt Cummings
|19
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|16 hr
|Garo K is a clown
|10
|I release my email now!
|Sun
|Lady of Valor
|3
|model citizens
|Fri
|bad bad boys
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Jan 20
|Squid
|166
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|conklincolt
|74
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC