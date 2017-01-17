CNY Weekend Temps 20 Degrees Above No...

CNY Weekend Temps 20 Degrees Above Normal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lite 98.7

We're just past the middle of January, and for Central New York, the normal high temperature is 30 degrees. But on Saturday, we saw a 50 degrees in downtown Utica, and some other places in the area reached the low 50's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... 4 hr Errol Vogt Cummings 19
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli 16 hr Garo K is a clown 10
I release my email now! Sun Lady of Valor 3
model citizens Fri bad bad boys 2
BC Voice Owner Guilty Jan 20 Squid 166
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) Jan 18 conklincolt 74
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Broome County was issued at January 23 at 9:54AM EST

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC