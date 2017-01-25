There are on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Yesterday, titled Clinton Street building caps $12.3M redevelopmenta. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:

Clinton Street building caps $12.3M redevelopment project The three-story property features 10 low-to moderate-income apartments and two storefronts. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jqM4jn Reverend Henry Ausby, Board President of the First Ward Action COuncil, speaks during an unveiling ceremony for a three-story residential and commercial property at 168 Clinton St. in Binghamton on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.