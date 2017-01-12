Child Porn Case: Endicott man indicte...

Child Porn Case: Endicott man indicted by feds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

CHILD PORN CASE: Endicott man indicted by feds The federal grand jury handed up an 8-count indictment to charge Michael Gumaer, of Endicott. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ioQoz9 A federal grand jury has indicted an Endicott man on new charges in a child pornography case that sprang from law enforcement's investigation of a girl's rape by the same defendant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 1 hr Kelvin S 145
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
Loud boom Jan 9 Mariah Carey 4
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Jan 9 CottonPony 13
News Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency' Jan 8 conklincolt 2
BC voice and membership Jan 5 MrsSmith 12
NYS police investigator Michael White Jan 4 Found Adam Titusv... 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,665 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC