BU, Cornell offer resources to internationala
BU, Cornell offer resources to international students, staff Binghamton U. president Harvey Stenger urges affected students, scholars to avoid international travel. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jLOEOS Binghamton University President Harvey G. Stenger released a statement Sunday urging international students and scholars from affected countries to suspend all international travel until further notice.
