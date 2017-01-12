Binghamton University student, 21, declares run for mayor
A 21-year-old Judaic Studies major at Binghamton University has officially announced her campaign for mayor of the City of Binghamton . Bella Rubinton plans to challenge incumbent Republican Mayor Richard David, who is up for re-election in November, the Press & Sun Bulletin reported.
