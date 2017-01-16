Binghamton man accused of Clinton Hotel bar shooting
Binghamton man accused of Clinton Hotel bar shooting The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jQQKg0 At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Binghamton Police Department's patrol division and community response team responded to a shooting at the Clinton Hotel bar, located at 20 Clinton Street in the city.
