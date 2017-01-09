Avoid Frozen Pipes: City offers proactive tips
AVOID FROZEN PIPES: City offers proactive tips Last year brought a multitude of headaches in the Binghamton area for frozen pipe issues. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jl7V96 As winter tightens its frigid grip, the City of Binghamton urged residents Monday to be wary of frozen water pipes and steps that can be taken to keep them running.
