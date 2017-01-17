Armed Robbery: Suspect holds up Kwik Fill, policea

ARMED ROBBERY: Suspect holds up Kwik Fill, police say Anyone with information is asked to call Binghamton police. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k12WPk The suspect, wearing a dark-colored hoodie and orange face covering walked into the store at 23 Floral Ave., and demanded money from the cashier, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.