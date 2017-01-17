Armed Robbery: Suspect holds up Kwik Fill, policea
ARMED ROBBERY: Suspect holds up Kwik Fill, police say Anyone with information is asked to call Binghamton police. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k12WPk The suspect, wearing a dark-colored hoodie and orange face covering walked into the store at 23 Floral Ave., and demanded money from the cashier, according to police.
