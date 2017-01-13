Anna Kendrick in talks for BU-grad's ...

Anna Kendrick in talks for BU-grad's Santa film

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Anna Kendrick in talks for BU-grad's Santa film "The Rewrite" director makes return with holiday film. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jFm7tL BU alum Marc Lawrence will direct a holiday comedy with Anna Kendrick possibly playing Santa's daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 5 min Kelvin S 151
NYS police investigator Michael White 6 hr Red reeboks 5
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli 19 hr Crazy in Cali 4
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
Loud boom Jan 9 Mariah Carey 4
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Jan 9 CottonPony 13
News Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency' Jan 8 conklincolt 2
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,781 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC