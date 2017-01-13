Anna Kendrick in talks for BU-grad's Santa film
Anna Kendrick in talks for BU-grad's Santa film "The Rewrite" director makes return with holiday film. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jFm7tL BU alum Marc Lawrence will direct a holiday comedy with Anna Kendrick possibly playing Santa's daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|5 min
|Kelvin S
|151
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|6 hr
|Red reeboks
|5
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|19 hr
|Crazy in Cali
|4
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|1
|Loud boom
|Jan 9
|Mariah Carey
|4
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Jan 9
|CottonPony
|13
|Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency'
|Jan 8
|conklincolt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC