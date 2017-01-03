American Red Cross Calls for More Volunteers, Donations in the Southern Tier
In the Southern Tier, the American Red Cross is making a call for more volunteers and monetary donations following a busy winter at home, and some national response efforts that they participated in. Since November alone, the Red Cross has helped 57 people in a number of different cases locally, most of those were assisting in finding housing after people were displaced to due home fires.
