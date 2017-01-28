Activists Gather in Binghamton in Support of Lives Lost at Broome County Jail
Justice and Unity in the Southern Tier, or JUST, and its supporters held a vigil in front of the Broome County Office Building Saturday. "We also think that the real solutions are not going to be there; they're going to be outside the jail, strengthening the other institutions that we have to care for people that have substance abuse disorders, or mental illness, or or people that are simply there because they're too poor to afford bail," said Andrew Pragacz, JUST member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli
|Sun
|Garo K is a clown
|12
|North Side Help: $500K revitalizing Big Lots plaza
|Sun
|meals on deals
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Sun
|Pusser
|175
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|Sat
|Garo K is a clown
|23
|Jury awards $3M to man shot in Binghamton
|Sat
|BLDont
|2
|Clinton Street building caps $12.3M redevelopmenta
|Jan 27
|conklincolt
|2
|The worst 25 snowstorms in the Northeast in the...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC