Activists Gather in Binghamton in Sup...

Activists Gather in Binghamton in Support of Lives Lost at Broome County Jail

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Your News Now

Justice and Unity in the Southern Tier, or JUST, and its supporters held a vigil in front of the Broome County Office Building Saturday. "We also think that the real solutions are not going to be there; they're going to be outside the jail, strengthening the other institutions that we have to care for people that have substance abuse disorders, or mental illness, or or people that are simply there because they're too poor to afford bail," said Andrew Pragacz, JUST member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pressconnets reporter Anthony James Borrelli Sun Garo K is a clown 12
News North Side Help: $500K revitalizing Big Lots plaza Sun meals on deals 2
BC Voice Owner Guilty Sun Pusser 175
NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo... Sat Garo K is a clown 23
Jury awards $3M to man shot in Binghamton Sat BLDont 2
News Clinton Street building caps $12.3M redevelopmenta Jan 27 conklincolt 2
News The worst 25 snowstorms in the Northeast in the... Jan 27 Justin 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC