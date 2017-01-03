Accused judge says admitted sex activity did not violate judical conduct standards
A Bradford County district judge admits having sex with the girlfriend of a treatment court participant and sexting a female probation officer but denies he violated the standards for conduct for members of the judiciary. Michael G. Shaw also acknowledges he engaged in ex parte communications with litigants, their family members or employers but denies they were improper or influenced his judicial conduct.
