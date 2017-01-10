AARP applauds choice of Lupardo as new Chair of Assembly Committee on Aging
AARP New York-formerly the American Association for Retired Persons-commended New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie late last week for appointing Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo of Binghamton as the new Chair of the Assembly Committee on Aging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|16 hr
|Just a friend
|123
|Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton
|19 hr
|Mariah Carey
|1
|Loud boom
|19 hr
|Mariah Carey
|4
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|20 hr
|CottonPony
|13
|Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency'
|Sun
|conklincolt
|2
|BC voice and membership
|Jan 5
|MrsSmith
|12
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Jan 4
|Found Adam Titusv...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC