AARP applauds choice of Lupardo as new Chair of Assembly Committee on Aging

AARP New York-formerly the American Association for Retired Persons-commended New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie late last week for appointing Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo of Binghamton as the new Chair of the Assembly Committee on Aging.

