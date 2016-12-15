Visions Credit Union to double HQ siz...

Visions Credit Union to double HQ size, add jobs

Thursday Dec 15

Visions Federal Credit Union will add between 150 to 200 employees at its Endwell headquarters over the next 10 years Visions Credit Union to double HQ size, add jobs Visions Federal Credit Union will add between 150 to 200 employees at its Endwell headquarters over the next 10 years Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hTpRqE Visions Federal Credit Union will add more than 91,000 square feet to its Endwell headquarters, and add over 150 jobs over 10 years. VCFU will have a groundbreaking ceremony at headquarters Monday.

