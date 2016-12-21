The 20 Most Common Last Names In New ...

The 20 Most Common Last Names In New York

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Lite 98.7

What are the most common last names in New York? From Buffalo to Albany, from Watertown to Binghamton, here's what we found out. 1) Smith 114,166 2) Brown 72,320 3) Williams 71,973 4) Johnson 68,760 5) Miller 54,856 6) Jones 53,878 7) Rodriguez 53,820 8) Lee 49,088 9) Davis 42,852 10) Rivera 38,486 11) Thomas 37,114 12) Wilson 32,484 13) Gonzalez 31,747 14) White 30,555 15) Martinez 30,544 16) Garcia 30,468 17) Perez 29,522 18) Martin 29,288 19) Lopez 29,197 20) Lewis 29,117 According to the website, it appears Smith is the most common name across New York with over 114,00 Smith;s registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 10 min T-V-B-Y-D 40
BC voice and membership 28 min Garo K 2
NYS police investigator Michael White Fri Michelle Harris 3
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Fri snowflakes on fire 2
News 50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring Thu LOL 1
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) Thu LOL 72
Hey Jmmy boy Thu LOL 5
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,321 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC