Sleepy Uber driver sues after passenger led high-speed chase

The Uber driver who switched places with his passenger so he could take a nap in the back seat - only to wake up with the fare leading cops on a high-speed chase and then crashing the car - is now blaming everyone but himself for the smash-up. Former driver Corey Robinson, of Philadelphia, says in his lawsuit that in agreeing to take the wheel, passenger Juan Carlos effectively became a "servant or agent" of Uber.

