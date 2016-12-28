Sleepy Uber driver sues after passenger led high-speed chase
The Uber driver who switched places with his passenger so he could take a nap in the back seat - only to wake up with the fare leading cops on a high-speed chase and then crashing the car - is now blaming everyone but himself for the smash-up. Former driver Corey Robinson, of Philadelphia, says in his lawsuit that in agreeing to take the wheel, passenger Juan Carlos effectively became a "servant or agent" of Uber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|1 hr
|Kelvin S
|92
|BC voice and membership
|Dec 26
|Garo K is a clown
|4
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Dec 23
|Michelle Harris
|3
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Dec 23
|snowflakes on fire
|2
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Dec 22
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Dec 22
|LOL
|72
|Hey Jmmy boy
|Dec 22
|LOL
|5
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC