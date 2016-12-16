Shooting Case: Trial set in attempted...

Shooting Case: Trial set in attempted murder,a

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

SHOOTING CASE: Trial set in attempted murder, gang assault Walter Andino and Willie Costick were charged under separate indictments, but a judge consolidated their trials. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hWnKm4 Prosecutors say a 22-year-old man was beaten and shot nearly to death in October 2015 on a West Side of Binghamton street.

