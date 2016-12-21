Sentencing Set In NY For Florida Man Who Bilked Investors
Sentencing is set in a New York court for the second of two Florida men who admitted to bilking investors out of more than $10 million. Bruce Kane of Fort Lauderdale is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday morning in federal court in Binghamton.
