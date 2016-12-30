New year, new elected officials: Swea...

New year, new elected officials: Swearing-insa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

New year, new elected officials: Swearing-ins across county The Broome County executive and legislative swearing-in will take place Sunday, Jan. 1. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hAAVf0 Come next week, Broome County residents will welcome a New Year and new elected officials. Swearing-in ceremonies across the county will take place at the beginning of next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... 4 hr Fanny 7
BC voice and membership 6 hr conklincolt 8
BC Voice Owner Guilty 20 hr M-T-B-A-N-K-Account 100
NYS police investigator Michael White Dec 23 Michelle Harris 3
News 50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring Dec 22 LOL 1
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) Dec 22 LOL 72
Hey Jmmy boy Dec 22 LOL 5
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,683

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC