New chief of staff hired at SUNY Poly

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Albany Times Union

Michael Frame, who used to lead federal relations for both the State University of New York system and Binghamton University, is becoming chief of staff at SUNY Polytechnic Institute. Frame knows SUNY Poly's interim president Bahgat Sammakia, who was vice president of research at Binghamton, and SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher from his previous roles.

