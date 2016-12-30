Missing Child: Binghamton Police searching for 11-year-old
MISSING CHILD: Binghamton Police searching for 11-year-old 11-year-old Sirmarcus Saunders went missing at 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hzWI6v According to a release from the Binghamton Police Department, 11-year-old Sirmarcus Saunders left his home on Susquehanna Street without permission at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, December 30. Police describe Saunders as a 4'11'', 98-pound, African-American male who was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a white baseball cap with a multi-colored brim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|52 min
|citizen action
|4
|BC voice and membership
|56 min
|Igor
|5
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Sat
|UncleBuck Berry
|99
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Dec 23
|Michelle Harris
|3
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Dec 22
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Dec 22
|LOL
|72
|Hey Jmmy boy
|Dec 22
|LOL
|5
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC