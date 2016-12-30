MISSING CHILD: Binghamton Police searching for 11-year-old 11-year-old Sirmarcus Saunders went missing at 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hzWI6v According to a release from the Binghamton Police Department, 11-year-old Sirmarcus Saunders left his home on Susquehanna Street without permission at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, December 30. Police describe Saunders as a 4'11'', 98-pound, African-American male who was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a white baseball cap with a multi-colored brim.

