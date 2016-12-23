have You Seen Him? Man, 36, missing i...

have You Seen Him? Man, 36, missing in Binghamton

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Man, 36, missing in Binghamton State police say Jaime Nieves went missing Dec. 3, troopers said. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2int2XY Jaime C. Nieves was last seen Dec. 3 around 11:44 p.m., in the area of Park Avenue in the City of Binghamton, troopers said Friday.

