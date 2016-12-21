Garnar names executive staff
Kevin McManus, a well-known name in Broome County politics, will serve as deputy county executive in the incoming executive-elect's administration, Jason Garnar announced Wednesday. Ben Lainhart - who previously served as Garnar's spokesperson and communications director during the campaign, and who has headed the transition - will serve as one of two executive assistants, along with Coleen Wagner, a former Youth Bureau Director for the City of Binghamton and a case manager for the Teen Transitional Living Program at Catholic Charities.
