Endicott Rape: Feds bring child porn ...

Endicott Rape: Feds bring child porn charge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

ENDICOTT RAPE: Feds bring child porn charge Michael Gumaer pleaded guilty in county court to rape and now faces a separate federal child porn prosecution. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hd1siq Federal prosecutors have brought a new charge of child pornography against an Endicott man already facing a 25-year state prison term for rape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 1 hr Kelvin S 46
BC voice and membership 23 hr Garo K 2
NYS police investigator Michael White Fri Michelle Harris 3
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Fri snowflakes on fire 2
News 50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring Thu LOL 1
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) Thu LOL 72
Hey Jmmy boy Thu LOL 5
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,087

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC