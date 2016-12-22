ENDICOTT RAPE: Feds bring child porn charge Michael Gumaer pleaded guilty in county court to rape and now faces a separate federal child porn prosecution. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hd1siq Federal prosecutors have brought a new charge of child pornography against an Endicott man already facing a 25-year state prison term for rape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.