Delta adds daily flight to Binghamton airport Delta will add one more roundtrip to Detroit from Greater Binghamton Regional Airport starting March 1. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hWNFdu Another Delta flight will be welcome addition to the airline-starved travelers hoping to catch flights from the local airport. The addition will increase the number of daily flights to and from the Town of Maine airfield to six -three arrivals and three departures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.