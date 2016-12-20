City might provide free pads, tampons in public facilities
There are 2 comments on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled City might provide free pads, tampons in public facilities. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:
The legislation, drafted by a group of student supporters, is intended to ensure homeless people have access to the products. City might provide free pads, tampons in public facilities The legislation, drafted by a group of student supporters, is intended to ensure homeless people have access to the products.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
|
#1 Yesterday
Liberal retardation still has a home in BC hahahaha!
|
United States
|
#2 Yesterday
what and where are public facilities? I have never seen one downtown or on the vestal parkway.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|12 min
|T-V-B-Y-D
|40
|BC voice and membership
|31 min
|Garo K
|2
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Fri
|Michelle Harris
|3
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Thu
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Thu
|LOL
|72
|Hey Jmmy boy
|Thu
|LOL
|5
|NYS missingpersons="Retired" NYS troop C in Flo...
|Dec 20
|Greenwood park h2...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC