Binghamton School Board expects superintendenta
Binghamton School Board expects superintendent pick by April The application deadline for the position is Jan. 17. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2iclkQy The Binghamton City School Board is expected to decide on its next superintendent by spring, four months after its Jan. 17 application deadline. All aspects of the superintendent search - including accepting applications and soliciting survey input from community organizations and parents - have so far been handled by the Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services , which provides services to Broome and Tioga schools for free.
