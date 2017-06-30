Troopers search woods for suspect who fled traffic stop
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a driver who fled from a traffic stop in Harrison County, led them on a pursuit, and ran into the woods. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said one of their troopers pulled over the driver earlier Tuesday evening on Highway 67 northbound.
