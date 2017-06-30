Trash pickup schedule for July Fourth holiday

Wondering when you need to have your trash and recycling ready for pickup for the July Fourth holiday? Here's the info: For Harrison County, Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach, Pass Christian and D'Iberville customers whose service day for garbage is Tuesday, the pickup will be skipped, and service will resume on your next scheduled day. Recycle and bulk pick up for Harrison County will run one day behind.

