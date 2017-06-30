Trash pickup schedule for July Fourth...

Trash pickup schedule for July Fourth holiday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Wondering when you need to have your trash and recycling ready for pickup for the July Fourth holiday? Here's the info: For Harrison County, Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach, Pass Christian and D'Iberville customers whose service day for garbage is Tuesday, the pickup will be skipped, and service will resume on your next scheduled day. Recycle and bulk pick up for Harrison County will run one day behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smooth Talker and User in Long Beach 5 hr Lou Williams 1
News D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09) Jun 26 Nike at night 2
News This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l... Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Pascagoula shooting early Monday Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12) Jun 23 Musikologist 13
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,714 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC