This man doesna t recall a DUI crash that injured a Biloxi man. A judge wona t let him forget.
A Palatka, Fla., man's blood-alcohol level was nearly three times Mississippi's legal limit after he struck a motorcyclist in Biloxi, causing life-threatening injuries. Ronald James Carnley, sentenced on a guilty plea to DUI causing injury, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 after the Jan. 29, 2016, crash, Senior Assistant District Attorney Beth McFadyen Moore said in a news release Thursday.
