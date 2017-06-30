Third man admits guilt in sledge hammer break-ins of pharmacies
One of three men accused of using sledge hammers to burglarize pharmacies to steal and distribute drugs has been sentenced to prison. Lamarvin Haynes, 31, has been sentenced to five years in prison for a drug-dealing conspiracy while his two co-defendants each face up to 20 years behind bars.
