St. Martin home giveaway will support Catholic charity's good work
Wednesday morning, church and community leaders broke ground on an elevated home off Dismuke Ave. which will be raffled off as part of the St. Vincent de Paul Home Giveaway. All the proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which operates out of the Biloxi Catholic Diocese.
