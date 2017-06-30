Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice among 90s artists hoping to make a splash in Biloxi
Knock the dust off your Timberlands and roll up one of the legs on your Gibraud jeans and get ready to jump into the time machine when the I Love The 90s Tour lands at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Saturday. The show, which features iconic 90s artists Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, Coolio and Young MC starts at 7:30 p.m. The actor and rapper who is also known as Rob Van Winkle gave us the epitome of 90s rap hits with "Ice Ice Baby," the first rap song to top the Billboard charts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biloxi for the night
|4 hr
|Jmarie
|1
|Smooth Talker and User in Long Beach
|Tue
|Lou Williams
|1
|D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09)
|Jun 26
|Nike at night
|2
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Pascagoula shooting early Monday
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC