Prepping for coast's largest fireworks display takes work
Like a mad scientist working away at his creation, Anthony Lang, with J&M Displays, spent the sweltering summer day on a barge in Biloxi's Back Bay running wires and loading giant plastic tubes with mortar shells. "There's no other show that's bigger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smooth Talker and User in Long Beach
|5 hr
|Lou Williams
|1
|D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09)
|Jun 26
|Nike at night
|2
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Pascagoula shooting early Monday
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC