One person dead after Parkers Creek R...

One person dead after Parkers Creek Road shooting

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Biloxi police confirm a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Parkers Creek Road. The man's body was found on the roadway north of Interstate 10. Police tell WLOX News Now reporter Jonathan Brannan they have a woman in custody, but have not released information about who she is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smooth Talker and User in Long Beach 8 hr Virgie Waller 2
American airlines 21 hr Terri 2
Biloxi for the night Wed Jmarie 1
News D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09) Jun 26 Nike at night 2
News This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l... Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Pascagoula shooting early Monday Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,575 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC