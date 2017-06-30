One person dead after Parkers Creek Road shooting
Biloxi police confirm a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Parkers Creek Road. The man's body was found on the roadway north of Interstate 10. Police tell WLOX News Now reporter Jonathan Brannan they have a woman in custody, but have not released information about who she is.
