MHP increasing patrols for July 4th safety
Mississippi Highway Patrol PIO Chase Elkins says officers are working on their days off to increase police presence on the roadways, in the hopes of deterring drivers from drunk or distracted driving. From the water park in Gulfport to the beaches of Biloxi, people are already out enjoying what the Coast has to offer for this Fourth of July holiday.
