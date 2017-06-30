Gulfport, Picayune airports to see improvements
The Mississippi congressional delegation on Wednesday announced 42 grants valued at $7.54 million for airports throughout the state, including at two in South Mississippi. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will receive $2.35 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for taxiway widening, runway rehabilitation and security enhancement.
