Deaths down, seat belt use up over July 4 weekend in Mississippi
State troopers saw fewer lives lost and more people wearing seat belts on state and federal highways over the July 4 weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Traffic crashes over the holiday weekend claimed three lives, compared with six traffic deaths during last year's holiday period, MHP Capt.
