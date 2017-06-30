2 charged in Biloxi break in
Police said a witness reported seeing a man break into a home in the 800 block of Cedar Lake Rd. The suspect was still inside when police arrived. Lt. Chris DeBack said officers were able to safely talk Hoyt Loposser out of the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09)
|Jun 26
|Nike at night
|2
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Pascagoula shooting early Monday
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|13
|Get Pain meds Opiates and Others
|Jun 18
|Shoponline
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC