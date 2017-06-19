Woman hits light pole on US 90 on Wednesday morning
Sherry Nelson was driving westbound with her children, Trinity Crawford, 5, Trent Crawford, 3, and Teagan Crawford, 1, when she lost control and hit the pole that was just east of DeBuys Road. US 90 was closed in the westbound lanes about 15 minutes until a tow truck could remove the vehicle and the debris was cleared from the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Pain meds Opiates and Others
|Jun 18
|Shoponline
|1
|Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14)
|Jun 16
|Kathy
|9
|Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's
|Jun 14
|MSGULFCOASTPASTAN...
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jun 14
|cheesedad
|42
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Jun 13
|noone
|124
|Help please!
|Jun 5
|Moving
|1
|Gulfport Airport
|Jun 1
|Yep
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC