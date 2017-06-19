Woman hits light pole on US 90 on Wed...

Woman hits light pole on US 90 on Wednesday morning

9 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Sherry Nelson was driving westbound with her children, Trinity Crawford, 5, Trent Crawford, 3, and Teagan Crawford, 1, when she lost control and hit the pole that was just east of DeBuys Road. US 90 was closed in the westbound lanes about 15 minutes until a tow truck could remove the vehicle and the debris was cleared from the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

