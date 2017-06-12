Will a new hotel hurt this a monstera Live oak? Officials say no.
The Sun Herald got a call this week from a Pascagoula man who was worried about a huge, old Live oak he discovered tucked away on a vacant lot near the beach in Biloxi. He and his wife had gone through a string of medical scares and were taking the time to celebrate their anniversary at the Double Tree near the I-110 loop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's
|Wed
|MSGULFCOASTPASTAN...
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Wed
|cheesedad
|42
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Jun 13
|noone
|124
|Help please!
|Jun 5
|Moving
|1
|Gulfport Airport
|Jun 1
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Jun 1
|HardWood
|198
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC