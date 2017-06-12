White Pillars is coming back to Biloxi

10 hrs ago

On Monday, Austin and Tresse Sumrall with Sumrall Restaurant Group signed a long-term lease with Mladinich Holdings and COMVEST Properties in Biloxi to operate the restaurant at 1696 Beach Boulevard. The Mladinich family operated the fine dining restaurant for years and made it the place to go to celebrate family, business and special events.

