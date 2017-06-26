What can be done about the a hideousa...

What can be done about the a hideousa hotel in Jackson County?

It stands at the gateway to Ocean Springs on a popular, four-lane thoroughfare from Interstate 10 to east Biloxi's casino row - the burned and rotting three-story hotel on Washington Avenue in St. Martin. The manager of a thriving business next door calls it "hideous," a detriment to property values in West Jackson County and a hazard to the neighborhood.

