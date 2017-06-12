Want to go to the Mall of America? Fly directly from Gulfport.
Flights between Gulfport and Minneapolis on Sun Country Airlines will return in August and run through December, bringing tourists to South Mississippi giving Coast residents a chance to enjoy the fall scenery and shopping the Mall of America in Minnesota.
