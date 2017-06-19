Tuesday Tropical Storm Cindy Briefing
Tropical Storm Cindy became an official tropical storm on Tuesday afternoon but despite the new designation few of the impacts actually changed for Acadiana. Cindy is currently stationary with winds now up to 45 mph and gusts up to 50 mph although still looking rather disorganized and lopsided with most of the action to the east of the center.
