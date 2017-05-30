Timetable outlined for new gate at Keesler
Thursday afternoon, leaders from the Keesler Air Force Base and Biloxi joined state and federal officials at Forrest Avenue and Division Street to outline a timetable for a new gate. The $37 million project will use funding from the city, state, and federal governments and will take two years to complete.
