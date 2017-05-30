Timetable outlined for new gate at Ke...

Timetable outlined for new gate at Keesler

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Thursday afternoon, leaders from the Keesler Air Force Base and Biloxi joined state and federal officials at Forrest Avenue and Division Street to outline a timetable for a new gate. The $37 million project will use funding from the city, state, and federal governments and will take two years to complete.

