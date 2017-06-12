Three men mugged someone at gunpoint but only one has been arrested, police say
U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a Biloxi man accused of mugging a resident at gun point with two other suspected accomplices who remain at-large. The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Walker in the 300 block of Croesus Street on a warrant stemming from an incident that occurred the night of May 18, Biloxi police Sgt.
