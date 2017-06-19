The Latest: Torrential rains predicted for Gulf Coast
Forecasters say the Alabama and Mississippi coasts could be inundated with as much as 15 inches of rain from a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. The heaviest rains are expected in an area that includes the port city of Mobile, Alabama, and the cities of Pascagoula and Biloxi in Mississippi.
