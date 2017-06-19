The Latest: Torrential rains predicte...

The Latest: Torrential rains predicted for Gulf Coast

Forecasters say the Alabama and Mississippi coasts could be inundated with as much as 15 inches of rain from a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. The heaviest rains are expected in an area that includes the port city of Mobile, Alabama, and the cities of Pascagoula and Biloxi in Mississippi.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Harrison County was issued at June 20 at 5:09PM CDT

